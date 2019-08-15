Wet weather pattern to continue through Friday as flood watch remains

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will continue to drift to the N. Gulf of Mexico on Thursday this will keep a high pressure system suppressed to our south. This will continue to funnel warm moist air in from the Gulf right into our area through Friday and possibly the weekend.
A flood watch will stay in place through 11 a.m. Friday and could be extended through the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be most prevalent during the morning and early afternoon hours with the stronger cells pushing toward the E. coast later in the day.
Some of the storms will produce some very heavy rainfall at times. With the ground saturated the rain that falls will runoff quickly into the streets and fill up the drains rather quickly. This will cause some possible flooding in low lying areas.
Skies will generally be mostly cloudy during much of the day with some breaks in the late afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80′s and lows in the upper 70′s.
