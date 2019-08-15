Two people critically injured in serious car crash in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - There was a single vehicle crash in North Port on Thursday afternoon involving a 1999 Ford on I-75 southbound at Kings Highway near milemarker 172.
The accident occurred approximately at 1:36 p.m. The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Rafael Marte Jr., of North Port and the passenger is 27-year-old Dominick Beltran, also of North Port. Both men suffered critical injuries in the accident.
According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Marte lost control and veered off to the right hitting a guardrail.
The Ford then rotated clockwise and struck the guardrail again with its rear.
Marte and Beltran were taken out of the Ford by North Port firefighters and EMS.
They both were both transported to area hospitals. Marte was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) and Beltran was transported to Lee County Memorial.
