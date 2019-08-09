Recipe: Jaipur Slaw with Crisp Lentil Papaddum by The Indian Table | Suncoast View

August 15, 2019 at 6:00 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 2:19 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jaipur Slaw with Crisp Lentil Papaddum

A fresh colorful salad using carrots, purple cabbage and daikon radish with a fresh lime dressing. This salad turns pink after a while from the purple cabbage and red onion; hence the name, Jaipur slaw, after India’s famous pink city.

Ingredients:

1/2 red cabbage - shredded

2 big carrots - shredded

1 white daikon - shredded

1/4 chopped red onion

small bunch of mint, finely chopped

small bunch of cilantro, finely chopped

3 tbsp lime juice

1 fresh red chilli, chopped

1 1/2 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

4 papaddum

Oil for frying

Method:

Make the dressing by mixing the lime juice, chilli, sugar and salt until the salt and sugar dissolve. Taste and adjust seasonings. Mix together the vegetables in a large bowl and pour the dressing over the slaw just before serving.

Fry the papaddum in hot oil for a few seconds until crisp. Drain on paper towels then fill with the Jaipur slaw and serve immediately.

