Recipe: Jaipur Slaw with Crisp Lentil Papaddum by The Indian Table | Suncoast View

Jaipur Slaw with Crisp Lentil Papaddum
A fresh colorful salad using carrots, purple cabbage and daikon radish with a fresh lime dressing. This salad turns pink after a while from the purple cabbage and red onion; hence the name, Jaipur slaw, after India’s famous pink city.
Ingredients:
1/2 red cabbage - shredded
2 big carrots - shredded
1 white daikon - shredded
1/4 chopped red onion
small bunch of mint, finely chopped
small bunch of cilantro, finely chopped
3 tbsp lime juice
1 fresh red chilli, chopped
1 1/2 tsp sugar
1 tsp salt
4 papaddum
Oil for frying
Method:
Make the dressing by mixing the lime juice, chilli, sugar and salt until the salt and sugar dissolve. Taste and adjust seasonings. Mix together the vegetables in a large bowl and pour the dressing over the slaw just before serving.
Fry the papaddum in hot oil for a few seconds until crisp. Drain on paper towels then fill with the Jaipur slaw and serve immediately.
