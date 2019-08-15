Police searching for wanted 41-year-old man in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in the South Cranberry Boulevard and Spice Lane area in North Port may notice a high police presence right now. That is because police are searching a wanted 41-year-old man, Robert Harrelson.
Harrelson is being described as a white male, five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds and he is wanted on multiple felonies for drugs and weapons. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and red and white shoes.
Police say they located him around 3:00 p.m. and that elected to run away on foot. They are still searching for him and a police helicopter from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office along with the North Port Police Department K9 unit is being utilized.
Anyone who happens to see him should call 911 immediately.
As a result of this search, children who walk or ride home alone from Cranberry Elementary School are being held at the school and will be there until all clear signal is given.
Students who are picked up by their parents or ride buses have just been released.
If you live in the area police are encouraging you to lock your doors and stay inside your home until the all clear signal has been issued.
