‘No Swim’ advisory lifted for Blind Pass Beach in Sarasota County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The ‘No Swim’ advisory has been lifted for Blind Pass Beach.
The advisory was placed on Thursday after excessive levels of bacteria were found in the water.
Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results on Friday that everything was back at a satisfactory level that meets both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards.
Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at this site.
The “No Swim” advisory signage has been removed.
