No Swim Advisory Issued for Palma Sola South

(WWSB) - A No Swim Advisory has been issued for the Palma Sola Beach South access in Manatee County.
Florida Department of Health in Manatee County officials received testing results from Palma Sola Beach South (SP-6) on August 12 and 13 that showed an elevated level of enterococci bacteria.
Additional information about the Healthy Beaches program can be found by calling (941) 714-7593 or by visiting the Florida Department of Health’s website at www.floridahealth.gov and selecting Beach Water Quality under the Environmental Health tab of the navigation bar.
