‘No Swim’ advisory issued for Blind Pass Beach in Sarasota County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Officials have issued a “No Swim” advisory for Blind Pass Beach.
According to the Florida Health Department in Sarasota County, the amount of enterococcus bacteria found during routine weekly water quality testing on Wednesday, August 14, were outside acceptable limits.
Enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources. These include pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife (land-dwelling and marine), stormwater runoff, or human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills, according to the release.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County expects to have the next round of test results available on Friday, August 16, 2019 after 2 p.m.
Local health officials emphasize that beaches remain open. However, residents and visitors are urged not to wade, swim or engage in water recreation at these beaches until the advisory is lifted. In addition, you should not eat shellfish such as crabs and shrimp collected in the immediate area of any beach with a no-swim advisory in place.
