Many Leatherback turtles did not hatch this year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We may have had high records of sea turtle hatchlings this year, but unfortunately the Leatherback turtles were not so lucky.
On Wednesday, we learned that four massive nests containing about 100 ti 120 eggs didn’t get fertilized.
Mote Marine biologists told us the female turtle that is rarely found in the Gulf of Mexico likely never met a mate.
Let this also serve as a reminder for beach goers that if you see a taped off area, do not go anywhere near it, make sure you keep your pets on leashes and your kids under a watchful eye to protect the sea turtle nesting.
