Major roadwork ahead for State Road 70

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - As the population grows in East Manatee County, the number of vehicles on our roads increases as well and the roads will need to be renovated to handle all those cars.
Now, the Florida Department of Transportation has approved seven new roundabouts on State Road 70, east of the interstate.
The first location along State Road 70 where roundabouts will be built is Uihlein Road. “Five days a week I take State Road 70,” Ryan Gurn, a local citizen said. “I see quite a few accidents or near accidents.”
Seven roundabouts between Uihlein to Waterbury on State Road 70 are expected to be built on this five mile stretch of road. Most of them will be in front of entrances to housing subdivisions.
“Everything is growing out here we need to be able to keep up with it,” Hurn said.
An FDOT spokesperson says the seven roundabout are to improve safety and reduce speeding.
“It bottlenecks right there at Lorraine and 70, people are always merging and cutting people off,” Hurn said.
Lanes from Lorraine Road to Waterbury Road, also known as County Road 675 are expected to widen.
The project is still in the early stages and could take years for construction to begin but locals say they don’t mind.
The estimated cost right now for the entire project is 90 million dollars.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.