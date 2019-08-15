First Alert Weather: Flood Watch extended

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the Suncoast has been extended to Friday evening and may be extended into the weekend for parts of the Florida west coast.
More rain is in the forecast today and thunderstorms as well. Because of the saturated soils and drainage culverts that are running at full the possibility of standing water on roads due to periods of heavy rains exists today and tomorrow. Also watch for possible flooding of poor drainage areas. By early next week a shift in the high pressure area that has directed our wind out of the west will begin to take place.
As the high build across the Atlantic some dry air will move in and reduce the heavy rain potential by the weekend. We will also see the return of sunny skies and higher daytime temperatures.
