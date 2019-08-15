FHP: 14-year-old Lakewood Ranch student hit by car near bus stop

MYAKKA CITY (WWSB) - Officials say a Lakewood Ranch student was hit by a car in Myakka City this morning near a school bus stop.
The incident happened around 6:25 a.m. at Gopher Hill Road near Verna Bethany Road, according to WTSP. Florida Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old boy was hit after the vehicle drove through a school zone. FHP says all the bus lights were on for kids to come on board.
A Manatee County Schools spokesperson said the bus at the bus stop was headed toward Lakewood Ranch High School, according to WTSP.
FHP says the driver is on scene cooperating with investigators. WTSP says first responders took the student to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.
This story is developing.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.