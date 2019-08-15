Driver ejected from vehicle in serious crash in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - There was a single vehicle crash in North Port on Thursday afternoon involving a 1999 Ford on I-75 southbound at Kings Highway near milemarker 172.
According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the driver lost control and veered off to the right hitting a barrier.
The driver was ejected and his leg was amputated below the knee.
The driver and the passenger were both transported to area hospitals. One has beem transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) and the other has been transported to Lee County Memorial.
Only one lane of traffic is closed at this time and FHP remains on the scene to continue investigating.
