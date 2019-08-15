Board considers substance abuse rules in schools

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The State Board of Education will consider new rules next week, regarding substance abuse and teacher misconduct.
Under one proposal, school districts would need to report their methods of instruction to teach students about substance abuse and report the professional qualifications of those teaching the classes.
If schools do not meet the requirements, they could face sanctions.
Another proposal would give school superintendents 24 hours to report when they learn about teacher or administrator misconduct.
The proposals will be considered during a meeting next Wednesday.
