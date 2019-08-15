All students sent home safely from Cranberry Elementary School; police continue search for wanted 41-year-old man

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - All students have been released and sent home safely from Cranberry Elementary School.
However, police are remaining in the area as the wanted 41-year-old man, Robert Harrelson still has not been taken into custody.
Harrelson is being described as a white male, five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds and he is wanted on multiple felonies for drugs and weapons. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and red and white shoes.
Police say they located him around 3:00 p.m. and that he elected to run away on foot. A police helicopter from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office along with the North Port Police Department K9 unit is being utilized in this search.
Anyone who happens to see him should call 911 immediately.
As a result of this search, the release of all students was placed on brief delay at Cranberry Elementary School, but all students have been sent home safely from the school.
If you live in the area police are encouraging you to lock your doors and stay inside your home until the all clear signal has been issued.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.