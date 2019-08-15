All Faiths Food Banks receives $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank has receive a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota in support of school pantries.
School pantries help provide children and families in need with fresh groceries, meats and produce.
The funds in support of school pantries are the Verena and Peter Gowa Fund, the Bill and Karen Merrill Fund, and the Hubert and Ruth DeLynn Fund.
The pantries will be provided for families at Emma E. Booker, Tuttle and Alta Vista Elementary Schools.
Find out more information on their website and the Help the Hungry section of our website.
