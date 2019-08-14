What’s the foam in the North Port Canal?

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Many residents in North Port have been taking to social media about the white foam in the city’s waterways. It’s not pollution and it’s not harmful. It’s actually natural and can be found in waterways all across Florida during this time of year.
It’s caused from things like vegetation and plant oils that are washed into the canals because of rain and this foam is created because the water is flowing much quicker during the rainy season.
“The last several weeks I feel like it’s rained almost every day. We’re noticing the foam from the southernmost part of our city to the northernmost part with the rain bringing it all down, but again it’s not pollution or harmful even though it does look a little funny,” a resident told us.
Also, this foam does not reach the city’s water treatment plant because the intake pipe is submerged, so it does not affect the drinking water of North Port.
