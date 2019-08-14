USF increasing student safety with new app

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just in time for the start of the new school year, the University of South Florida (USF) is increasing student safety with a new app.
It is called ‘USF Safe’ and the app includes emergency contacts, campus maps, and a mobile ‘blue light.'
The ‘blue light’ function allows anyone to click a button on their phone and have campus police respond to their location no matter where you go.
“If you activated the Blue Light and you are still moving the dispatcher can actually follow the notification on a live, interactive map and direct officers to your current locations,” David Bjelke, Assistant Director for Facilities at USF said.
The app also allows students to report an incident or share concerns about the behavior of another person.
You can download the app from your app store.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.