State leaders meeting to ensure tightened school safety across Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - State leaders are working to increase school safety measures across Florida.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission continues to meet to ensure school safety.
On Wednesday, family members of Parkland victims held a press conference with law enforcement leaders about changes they want to see in schools across the country including several bipartisan bills being proposed right now.
“As we search for way to keep our children safe we need a better understand the gaps in our security that’s some of the work this commission has been working on, this bill would help pay for risk assessments that will identify vulnerability in their security plans and help to prevent tragedy,” Rep. Ted Deutch said.
They also highlighted some bills passed since the Parkland shooting that are already making a difference across the country.
Alyssa’s Law, named after one of the 17 victims, equips schools in New Jersey with panic buttons to make sure law enforcement get on their way to schools as quickly as possible.
