State College of Florida, Manatee – Sarasota adds new courses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students at State College of Florida, Manatee – Sarasota will have new courses to choose from when they go back to school next Monday.
The college has announced it will offer two new degree programs and eight new certificates.
"We're really excited. We've added a new bachelor of science degree in Supervision and Management that has a number of tracts underneath it. This is going to allow anybody from any type of field to get into Supervision and Management. It's really a growth opportunity for them," said Director of Communications and Marketing Jamie Smith.
Smith said the new additions were needed to keep up with the workforce demands.
"We're trying to meet the workforce needs of our community. A lot of the local employers said they would love to have a Bachelor of Science in Supervision and Management within the particular tracts to be able to promote their own employees to be able to offer additional opportunities," Smith said.
The new degrees are listed below:
Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervision and Management
Associate in Science in Fire Science Technology
The last day for regular semester enrollment is Friday, August 16. More information on the programs can be found here.
