School district responds to staffing allegations and busing issues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District responding to our report on Lincoln Memorial Academy (LMA) and the allegations the district fired teachers and replaced them with non-certified ones.
In a statement, district officials say quote, “no teachers were fired period.”
Adding, they’ve placed a significant amount of resources into getting LMA back on track before the start of the school year. This includes hiring an interim principal, setting up training, and providing the school with three buses.
The district also wants to assure parents that all of the teachers at LMA are certified and teaching in their areas of expertise.
