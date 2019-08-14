Manatee County School Board approves funding increase for audit of Lincoln Memorial Academy

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School Board giving the green light tonight to increase the audit budget from $49,000 to $75,000 to review Palmetto-based Lincoln Memorial Academy. This audit helped lead to the termination of the school’s charter last month, giving local control of the school to the school district.
“I’m going to be supportive of whatever it takes to make sure that we get a full account of all that took place last year," said Reverend James T. Golden, a Board Member with the Manatee County School District. "It may be that now the price has risen because we discovered many more things that need to be resolved.”
The internal auditor says the review of the school is more time consuming and costly than anticipated and it’s expected to last through the end of October. A large group of Lincoln Memorial Academy supporters on hand at the meeting. Many of them tell us they are all for the funding increase for this audit saying it could bring out some positive answers for the school.
“I just hope that they search into actually what the school board has done against the school and held back money, hope the audit goes both ways,” said Arthur Huggins, a Lincoln Memorial Academy supporter.
School district officials tellus Lincoln’s board mismanaged funds and they say former principal Eddie Hundley ignored the state’s orders barring him from from direct contact with students. The school is currently facing local and federal investigations.
Lincoln Memorial has filed an appeal. A decision on that appeal could come as early as the end of this month.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.