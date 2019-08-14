Deputies: Sarasota man charged with 21 counts of Possession of Child Pornography

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 40-year-old Venice man is charged with 21 counts of possession of child pornography.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says John Banda used a server that allegedly downloaded images of child pornography at his home on 200 Barbara Drive in Venice.
Deputies say allegedly he also downloaded them to his phone. Deputies say when they asked Banda about the images, he said viewing the images is for sexual gratification.
Banda is charged with 21 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and is being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing.
