Child hit by car in Charlotte County while riding bicycle

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - An eight-year-old girl riding a bicycle was hit by a car on Wednesday morning in Port Charlotte.
The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on the 4000 block of Beaver Lane. A vehicle was exiting the parking lot of an address on Beaver Lane which required having to drive across the sidewalk.
The vehicle stopped to wait for a clear roadway which partially blocked the sidewalk. Reports say that the girl attempted to move around or near the vehicle and this was at the same time the vehicle went back into motion and knocked the girl off of her bicycle.
The girl was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries reported on scene and the crash was investigated by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Police are reminding everyone to be mindful of school zone speeds and the children in those zones and bus stops.
