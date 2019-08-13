Man accused of ripping TVs off walls of Sarasota bar and restaurant

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the burglary of a Sarasota business last week.
Detectives say around 1:30am on August 5, Brian Ceo broke into Gecko’s bar and restaurant on North Cattleman Road, ripping a 65-inch television off the wall. Three hours later, detectives say Ceo returned, ripping another 65-inch TV off the ceiling by hanging from it.
Surveillance images were released and detectives say an anonymous caller identified Ceo.
Ceo was taken into custody Monday afternoon and charged with two counts of Burglary of an Unoccupied Structure, two counts of Grand Theft, and two counts of Violation of Probation. The sheriff’s office says each TV was valued at more than $1,400.
The sheriff’s office says Ceo was on probation after pleading no contest on May 13 to fleeing to elude law enforcement in an unrelated case.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.