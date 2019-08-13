68-year-old Florida man arrested after impersonating Bradenton police officer

BRADENTON (WWSB) - A 68-year-old man was arrested by the Bradenton Police Department after he allegedly impersonated an officer.
On Friday, August 2 2019, Ronald Anderson was served with an injunction for protection against domestic violence to enter the home where a woman lived. On Sunday, August 4 the woman completed a complaint affidavit to BPD stating Anderson called her and asked if he could come home. The victim told police she said no.
BPD says Anderson was aware he couldn’t have any non-consensual contact with the woman. But the victim told police Anderson showed up to her home, impersonating an officer so she could open the door.
Police say the woman opened the door and Anderson walked into a bedroom and tried to sleep there for the rest of the night. After the victim contacted police, she pressed charges for violation of injunction.
Anderson was arrested the same day.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.