VIDEO: Sarasota-Bradenton airport announce eight new non-stop flights

By ABC7 Staff | August 13, 2019 at 9:18 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 9:18 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - There are eight new nonstop flights at the Sarasota-Bradenton airport. The announcement was made on Tuesday, at 9:00 a.m.

According to USA Today, here is the list below:

  • St. Louis, Missouri (MidAmerica St. Louis Airport): Seasonal service begins Nov. 15 with one-way fares starting at $69.
  • Des Moines, Iowa: Seasonal service begins Nov. 23 with fares starting at $79.
  • Rockford, Illinois (Chicago Rockford International Airport): Seasonal service begins Nov. 23 with fares starting at $69.
  • Flint, Michigan: Seasonal service begins Nov. 24 with fares starting at $69.
  • Fort Wayne, Indiana: Seasonal service begins Nov. 24 with fares starting at $69. 
  • Knoxville, Tennessee: Year-round service begins Nov. 21 with fares starting at $59.
  • Louisville, Kentucky: Seasonal service begins Nov. 25 with fares starting at $59.
  • South Bend, Indiana: Seasonal service begins Nov. 25 with fares starting at $69.

