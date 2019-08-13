VIDEO: Sarasota-Bradenton airport announce eight new non-stop flights

SARASOTA (WWSB) - There are eight new nonstop flights at the Sarasota-Bradenton airport. The announcement was made on Tuesday, at 9:00 a.m.
According to USA Today, here is the list below:
- St. Louis, Missouri (MidAmerica St. Louis Airport): Seasonal service begins Nov. 15 with one-way fares starting at $69.
- Des Moines, Iowa: Seasonal service begins Nov. 23 with fares starting at $79.
- Rockford, Illinois (Chicago Rockford International Airport): Seasonal service begins Nov. 23 with fares starting at $69.
- Flint, Michigan: Seasonal service begins Nov. 24 with fares starting at $69.
- Fort Wayne, Indiana: Seasonal service begins Nov. 24 with fares starting at $69.
- Knoxville, Tennessee: Year-round service begins Nov. 21 with fares starting at $59.
- Louisville, Kentucky: Seasonal service begins Nov. 25 with fares starting at $59.
- South Bend, Indiana: Seasonal service begins Nov. 25 with fares starting at $69.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.