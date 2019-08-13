Victim identified in fatal crash involving 8 vehicles on Fruitville Rd

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol has identified a 71-year-old who died following a crash on Fruitville Road near the I-75 involving eight vehicles.
Troopers say around 3:15pm on August 5, 33-year-old Gregory Werner Jr. of Nokomis was driving a semi traveling east on Fruitville in the left lane, approaching a red light at Coburn Road, when he failed to stop, causing a chain reaction crash involving seven other vehicles.
Werner suffered serious injuries and the driver of the vehicle he initially struck, 71-year-old Barbara Laidlaw of Sarasota driving a Kia Sorento, suffered critical injuries. She died two days later.
Five other drivers and one passenger suffered minor injuries, while one driver was uninjured.
Florida Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.