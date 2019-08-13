Sarasota man arrested on charges of child porn possession

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old man Monday for Possession of Child Pornography.
Detectives received information that a particular IP address was used to download images of child pornography.
On Monday, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Abby Lane in Sarasota. Through investigation, detectives learned Adam Hryhorysak lived at the residence and downloaded the images through his Instagram social media account.
During an interview, detectives say Hryhorysak admitted to using his tablet to view, download and send photos and videos of child pornography.
Hryhorysak was charged with 40 felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He remains in custody without bond while the investigation continues.
