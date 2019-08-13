Sarasota County animal services declares dog vicious after two documented attacks on other dogs

But Sarasota County Animal Services is saying otherwise. They are declaring Champion “vicious” after two documented attacks on other dogs in downtown Sarasota over the past three weeks -- which includes one in July. A downtown resident shooting a birds eye view of the actual attack. And an attack on a poodle Sunday night only a block away from the previous incident. The poodle named “Reese”suffering multiple injuries -- after the bigger dog held on to its neck. "Fortunately most of it was skin and there were probably 5 of us trying to get the dog off. After about 3 minutes, his jaws were clenched down and he wasn’t letting go, said Richard Rostant, Reese’s owner.