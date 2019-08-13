How parents can stay informed about what’s happening at Sarasota County Schools

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -With Sarasota County Schools back in session, district officials are reminding parents how they can stay informed about important school messages.
Parents can find out what's happening through the district's social media pages or through their Connect-Ed messaging system.
The messaging system allows administrators to send out mass messages to parents. Those messages could be anything from reminders about the first day of school to an emergency on campus.
While the District's Facebook page is regularly updated, the Connect-Ed system is what district officials use first.
"That's always been our best form of communication and we also make sure that we follow up that communication in two methods. There's a voice message that goes out and then along with that I always draft an email as well too so that anyone who misses a message can get it in a text format," said Raymond Wilson, who is the Principal of Laurel Nokomis School.
Parents are reminded to always update their contact information with the district so they can receive important messages.
If a parent wants to get in contact with their kid during school hours they should do so by calling the school’s front office. The district’s new cell phone policy doesn’t allow students to text in class.
