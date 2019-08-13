Homeowner fights back after Bradenton man found sitting in couple’s car

BRADENTON (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was arrested by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office after he was allegedly found sitting in another couple’s car.
On Sunday, August 13, 2019 Vincent Stoudemire, 43 was charged with burglary to conveyance with battery, burglary to unoccupied dwelling, burglary to unoccupied conveyance, battery and possession of drugs.
Stoudemire allegedly stole a gas can from another person and left in his car before heading to the couples home.
Deputies say the couple walked outside their home and told Sheriff’s they saw Stoudemire sitting in their car with a handful of change, pulled from the husband’s console. Deputies say the husband walked up to Stoudemire who said “he was playing a prank on his brother and didn’t realize he had the wrong address."
Deputies say Stoudemire attempted to walk back to his car, which was a black Lincoln to leave. Deputies say the husband pulled out his cellphone to take a photo of the suspect, but Stoudemire allegedly slapped the phone out his hand and shoved his wife.
The husband said that’s when he detained Stoudemire on his lawn, while his wife called law enforcement. When authorities arrived on scene, Vince was arrested.
Deputies say in their release, they received permission to search Stoudemire car and found a crack pipe, and an un-cashed business check with a woman’s name on it. After further investigation, deputies found out the check belonged to a woman in the same neighborhood.
The same car Stoudemire allegedly used to steal a gas can with matched the description of the incident where he was arrested.
