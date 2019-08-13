Flood watch in effect as more heavy rain possible through Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure has been pushed to the south of the Suncoast and is now positioned over the Keys and Florida Straits. This has been the pattern as of late and will stay that way through the weekend.
This weather pattern pushes plenty of moisture into the Suncoast on a west to southwest wind. Humidity or dew points have been riding high lately reaching well into the upper 70′s to even 80 degrees at times ! This makes it feel really sticky when one goes outside. The heat index despite the clouds and rain are still getting to 98-101 degrees in the afternoon.
The flood watch means there is some potential for some street flooding as the rains move in. We could see an additional 2-3 inches of rainfall in places through Friday. So far this year, at least at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport we have had 33 inches of rain which is just 1 inch above the normal, but for the summer months we have had about 5 inches more than usual.
The rain chances will stay at 60 to 70% for storms at anytime during the day but most prevalent during the morning and early afternoon hours. Skies will be generally mostly cloudy to partly cloudy at times. Highs will be in the upper 80′s and lows in the upper 70′s.
The tropics remain quiet for now, but it is a good reminder to go over your plan and make sure you have the necessary supplies as we get closer to the peak of hurricane season.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.