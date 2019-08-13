First Alert Weather: Heavy rain possible over the next four days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The west wind flow has increased the moisture in atmosphere and raised the possibility of heavy rain over the next 3 or 4 days. Additionally, recent rain has saturated the ground and any heavy rain will rapid run-off onto the roads. The west wind weather pattern favors early morning storms near the coast with the storms moving inland in the afternoon. This pattern is locked in place and will be with us into the weekend. When it is not raining, the humidity will make it feel like it's ten degrees or more warmer. Highs will be held down a bit by the clouds but upper 80's with a "feels like" of over 100 is possible everywhere on the Suncoast.