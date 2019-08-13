Drivers, just stop! $271 fine will be given if you don’t stop for a school bus with signal lights on

SARASOTA (WWSB) - All drivers, please read! School is back in session and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to stop.
Deputies say when you see a bus stop with flashing signal lights on and stop signs out, you must stop!
Students from K-12 are crossing the roadways and if drivers choose to ignore the rules, you will be fined.
Deputies say if a driver doesn’t stop for a school bus it’s a $271 fine and if you pass a bus on the exit side it’s a mandatory court appearance.
Remember drivers, just stop or leave earlier to get to work on time!
