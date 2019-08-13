Driver caught going 4 times over speed limit in school zone in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Sarasota say a driver was caught Tuesday morning going 64mph in a 15mph school zone by Southside Elementary.
That is more than FOUR TIMES the speed limit! Police say the driver received an automatic court date.
In addition to slowing down, drivers are reminded to stop for stopped school buses. Students from K-12 are crossing the roadways and if drivers choose to ignore the rules, you will be fined $271 fine. If you pass a bus on the exit side it’s a mandatory court appearance.
Remember drivers, just stop or leave earlier to get to work on time!
