Two women from Manatee County arrested, accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Holmes County Jail

As Debra A. Sanchez, 37, of Bradenton and Julie A. Osuna, 44, of Palmetto, were in the visitation waiting area, a K9 Deputy responded to the jail. The K9 officer detected narcotics by the women’s vehicle and their vehicle was then searched. Inside, deputies say they found four miniature cell phones, approximately 40 grams of marijuana, various paraphernalia used for packaging and concealing contraband, and four small baggies containing what the sheriff’s office says was a Fentanyl/heroin mixture.