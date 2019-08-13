Two women from Manatee County arrested, accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Holmes County Jail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Manatee County women were arrested after police say they tried to smuggle items into Holmes County Jail.
A tip came into the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office that two women were on their way to the Holmes County Jail and were going to try to smuggle the drugs to inmates inside.
As Debra A. Sanchez, 37, of Bradenton and Julie A. Osuna, 44, of Palmetto, were in the visitation waiting area, a K9 Deputy responded to the jail. The K9 officer detected narcotics by the women’s vehicle and their vehicle was then searched. Inside, deputies say they found four miniature cell phones, approximately 40 grams of marijuana, various paraphernalia used for packaging and concealing contraband, and four small baggies containing what the sheriff’s office says was a Fentanyl/heroin mixture.
Both Sanchez and Osuna were then searched. Deputies say Sanchez was found to be concealing approximately 58.6 grams of an unknown substance within her body, and approximately 29 grams of marijuana was removed from Osuna. Deputies say they learned Osuna was concealing more contraband, and she was transported to an area hospital, where medical staff removed an additional 35 grams of marijuana.
“It takes a collective effort to fight the war against dangerous drugs being introduced and sold in our community, and we appreciate our partnership with other agencies,” said Sheriff John Tate in the release.
Sanchez is charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, introduction of a cellular device, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Osuna is charged with of possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.
