Bradenton Police say woman arrested for murder in the death of her boyfriend

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 53-year-old Roberta Gail McDonald is accused of murdering her boyfriend, 56-year-old Anthony Wilson. He died from traumatic injuries to his body.
“All I know that he was a good neighbor, and he didn’t bother anybody," said Liz, a neighbor. He was always going about his daily business.”
Wilson’s body was found in his apartment at the Treesdale Apartment Complex in Bradenton just before noon today. Tiffany Barnes was there when police arrived.
“Very irregular, things like that don’t happen here and it’s really upsetting because it’s really quiet here,” said Barnes.
Police didn’t say how, but they were able to connect McDonald to the murder. She’s being charged with Second-Degree Murder. At this time, police won’t say exactly how the murder happened. They are continuing with their investigation. They’re hoping to have results from an autopsy as early as tomorrow.
