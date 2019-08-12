14-year-old creates toy box to keep turtles safe

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People who visit Lido Beach will notice something new when they use the beach access near the Lido Beach Pavilion. Recently a Turtle Safe Toy Box was installed there.
The box is a creation by 14-year-old Caleb Jameson who is passionate about marine life. He has worked with the Longboat Key Turtle Watch group for the last six years and noticed all the plastic as he walked along the beaches.
"I'm always trying to educate as many people as I can. The more people who know this is a problem and know how they can help, the better the situation will be. The more people who know this is a problem and know how they can help, the better the situation will be," said Jameson.
He created the boxes as a place for people to safely leave their toys when they leave the beaches. He said he has noticed a decrease in waste on the beaches.
"Since I've been walking the last six years, I've really have noticed such a big significant difference in all the decrease in plastic and things so it really is nice that it's making a difference," he said.
He has partnered with Longboat Key in the past and has three boxes there. He is excited about the new partnership with Sarasota to have the new box installed on Lido Beach.
“It feels really nice to know that it really is helping and it’s making such a big difference. I’m hoping to get the boxes deployed on many other accesses across the U.S again to just help the plastic number in the water go down and trash in general,” he added.
Jameson said it costs about $250 for box and he is always looking for boxes and funding.
