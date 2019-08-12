Missing Bradenton juvenile made threats to harm herself, deputies say

BRADENTON (WWSB) - One Bradenton teenager is missing, after Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says she made threats to harm herself.
Deputies say Jonaja M. Clark was last seen on around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies say Clark left Holiday Heights subdivision and has not been seen since. Sheriff’s say Clark has ran away in the past, but this time she made statements about harming herself.
Here is what we know:
- Clark was last seen wearing blue pajama bottoms and an unknown shirt.
- She has light brown weaves in her hair and has dark brown hair.
- Brown eyes and stands 5’5” weighing approximately 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.