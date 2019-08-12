Fl: Bradenton woman arrested after 56-year-old man found dead in apartment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 56-year-old man was found dead in an apartment after the Bradenton Police responded to a call Monday morning.
BPD says, around 11:41 a.m. at the Treesdale Apartment Complex in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Ave E. they responded to reports of a deceased person. BPD says they believe Anthony Bernard Wilson died from apparent trauma to his body.
After an investigation was conducted, Roberta Gail McDonald, 53 of Bradenton was arrested. Police say she is allegedly involved in Wilson’s death. McDonald was charged with second Degree murder.
If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Detective Andy Perez at (941) 9329322. You may also email your information to CRIMETIPS@CITYOFBRADENTON.COM or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (tollfree) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
