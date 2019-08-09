First Alert Weather: Scattered showers for the first day of a new school year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The west wind pattern continues today for an unusually long run of warm and muggy days that feature scattered, almost any time almost anywhere, showers and thunderstorms. The difference between last week and this week is a slight increase in the atmospheric moisture available to produce heavy rains. Also, a trend for slower moving storms is possible for the first few days of this new work week. By mid-week a cold front will try to work into the northern most part of Florida and help to reinforce the west flow and unstable atmosphere. Mid-week rain chances will be going up but with the similar pattern of pop-up showers at any time of the day coming in from the Gulf in the morning and focusing inland in the afternoon.