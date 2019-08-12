City changing contractor’s work schedule after tree trimming slows traffic on Fruitville

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is changing a contractor’s hours after traffic was slow moving Monday morning on Fruitville Road near Cardinal Mooney High School due to ongoing work.
The city says a contractor working for the Parks and Recreation Department was performing annual tree maintenance in the median along Fruitville on Monday, closing one lane and creating slow moving traffic on Fruitville near Cardinal Mooney where parents and buses were also traveling.
The city says they were unaware the contractor, who has all of the necessary permits for the work with the City of Sarasota and the Florida Department of Transportation, would begin trimming the trees on the first day of school.
The city is reassessing the contractor’s work schedule and says the contractor will not continue working in the area for the remainder of the week and will conclude their work before school lets out on Monday.
The contractor is scheduled to work on Saturday on Fruitville between U.S. 301 and U.S. 41 and the city says that will continue as scheduled.
