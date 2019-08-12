Chance for rain stays high through the week with some heavy rain possible at times

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This pattern of morning showers and thunderstorms along the coast will continue through the rest of this work week. We will see onshore flow or westerly winds which will keep the humidity high.
The heat index will be in the low 100′s for most through the afternoon and early evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 80′s over most of the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms along the coast moving toward the east.
Look for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. With the atmosphere so juiced all the way up to 50,000 feet we will see some of these storms dump some heavy rainfall at times.
Don’t look for much severe weather to develop with these storms but dangerous lightning and more importantly heavy rain will accompanying some of these storms.
Wednesday expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
