Meals on Wheels of Sarasota expanding deliveries 7 days a week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For 15 years, Nick Pearce spends his time knocking on doors, and delivering food for those in need.
“They love it because most of these people don’t have a way for cooking or preparing food. This might be their only meal of the day for them,” he said.
He’s one of many volunteers for Meals on Wheels of Sarasota.
“Well, I’m doing it a little for humanity,” he said.
But there’s a new addition in the program. Volunteers like Pearse, will be delivering food seven days a week.
“We are serving more meals that we have ever served before in our history, and the demand continues to increase,” said Marjorie Broughton, Executive Director.
For about 49 years, Meals on Wheels has delivered around 160,000 meals annually in the area. According its statistics, one in four elders live alone. At times, unable to feed themselves, and they’re trying to change that.
“The packages are both biodegradable and recyclable, and they retain the temperature of the food for four hours. They are highly sanitary, and they also keep the food from shifting during delivery,” said Broughton.
They’re also focusing on providing a healthy routine.
“Our food is also low on salt, low on sugar. We add no salt, we add no sugar, therefore it’s a heart healthy meal, also low on cholesterol and low in carbohydrates,” she said.
Most importantly, they’ll be providing some companionship every single day.
“We don’t only serve meals, we save lives, we deliver hope and we do that because of the volunteers take their time when they’re delivering meals to visit individuals most of who are alone in the world,” she said.
Meals on Wheels of Sarasota is actively looking for volunteers, and donations.
