Some Florida lawmakers late in disclosing their finances

Florida requires its elected officials to file financial disclosure forms with the Commission on Ethics that calculate their net worth by listing assets and debt. They must also list all sources of income. By law, the forms had to be at least postmarked by July 1, but the state gives officials a grace period before automatic fines kick in. If the forms still haven't arrived by Sept. 3, the state will begin fining officials $25 a day up to a maximum $1,500.