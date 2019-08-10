Senator Scott sends letter to F.B.I.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Senator Rick Scott sending a letter to Attorney General, William Barr, urging him to seek answers from F.B.I. Director Christopher Wray.
Senator Scott wants to know what steps the F.B.I. has taken to identify and hold accountable those responsible for the failures in the agency that led to horrific shootings in Florida.
Those include the mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the Pulse Nightclub.
Scott says he wrote the letter after receiving no response from the F.B.I. when he’s continued to ask for this information.
