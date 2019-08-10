Florida high school football referees are boycotting for higher wages

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The high school football season begins one week from tonight, but one referee association is prepared to boycott the season over pay. If the boycott continues, it will affect many Suncoast teams. It will especially be tough for North Port High School. Athletic Director Tony Miller is hoping to see this lockout end. “We’re hopeful that it’s going to work out. We’re starting to plan ahead. If it doesn’t work out, there are different things we can do,” explained Miller.