First bamboo plantation up and running at Mixon

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida is known for its oranges but maybe soon it’ll be known for a different kind of crop.
The country’s first commercial bamboo plantation is up and running in Bradenton.
Since the citrus industry is taking a dive, Mixon Farms is hoping this new crop will cover the difference in revenue.
“We were tired of putting money in the ground and not getting anything out of it from the citrus,” Dean Mixon, the owner of Mixon Fruit Farms said.
Bamboo shoots have several different health benefits. They’re low-calorie, high in fiber, and contain several vitamins and minerals.
