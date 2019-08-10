Crash cleared on I-75 and East State Road 70

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The scene has cleared on I-75 southbound and East Road 70 in Bradenton after a traffic crash occurred during the morning hours.
We do not know what the cause of the crash was, but one vehicle was overturned and everyone who was inside were transported to a local medical facility.
We also do not know what time the accident occurred, the types of vehicles involved or how many injuries there were.
Authorities investigated on the scene for a few hours and the overturned vehicle was towed away.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.