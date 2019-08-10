‘Campus Carry’ proposal filed for 2020

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A long-debated proposal that would allow people with concealed-weapon licenses to carry handguns on Florida college campuses has been filed.
The proposal will be up for consideration during the 2020 legislative session.
State representative, Anthony Sabatini, filed the “campus carry” proposal after years of unsuccessful attempts by gun-rights supporters to pass such a measure.
The proposals in the past have been opposed by higher-education leaders such as Florida State University President, John Thrasher, a former House speaker and state senator.
